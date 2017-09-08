National Night Out: Food, Fun, Community

Rev. Timothy Chase was driving home to Dodge Center, thinking about how there was no community-wide National Night Out event planned this year.

He decided to change that.

“And so, here we are,” he said Aug. 1 as a large crowd enjoyed food, fun and fellowship on the grounds of his church, Grace Lutheran. “It’s way more than I ever thought it would be. It was

a last-minute idea, and so everything is falling together very well.”

Visitors enjoyed free hot dogs, chips, lemonade, cookies and cotton candy – “Classic cook-out stuff ,” Chase said - on the annual night dedicated to community-building, neighborhood camaraderie, and promoting police- community partnerships (see natw.org).