'A neighborly thing to do'

“I feel that there’s not anything we’re not able to do,” Del said “To us, it’s a mission to give back to the community, to give back for the help that we were given when we were down on our luck.”

The couple plans to visit the cities of Alice and Robstown, west of Corpus Christi - where hurricane damage is extensive and at least two people are reported to have died due to the storm.

Manny, who was born in San Antonio, said unemployment is high in the tiny ranch communities.

“But they’re proud people. I’m going to go see what I can do for them,” he said. “They don’t have lot of money, they don’t have a lot of shelters. These places are small. They don’t have a lot. We’re going to take a lot down.”

The Guarjardos heard about six members of a Houston family who died when their van was washed away by flood waters on Aug. 27.

One family member, Samuel Saldivar, was rescued.

“I’ll find him,” Manny said. “I know ‘Corpus’ pretty good.”

Jeremiah Watson, CEO of Watson Recycling, Oronoco, donated $500 for the Guajardo’s trip (the couple’s son and daughter, Michael and Marissa, will operate Sophia’s in the meantime).

Manny hopes to help 20 families with school supplies. He said he will pay the costs himself if necessary. He plans to drive one truck, and a friend will drive the other. They will take clothes, furniture, diapers, baby clothes and baby food.