New Commissioners Sworn in

Commissioners Rick Gnemi, Jim Abbe, and Greg Krueger were formally sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The ceremony was atteneded by various family members and curious members of the community.

In a more humorous moment, Jim Abbe had to be sworn in twice. The first time he gave the oath he was accidently sworn in as commsissioner of district three instead of four. He then regave the oath for the correct district just to make sure everything was in order.

The comissioners took their seats at their first county board meeting that evening.