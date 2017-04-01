Saturday, January 7, 2017
Home / Steele County Times / News / New Commissioners Sworn in

New Commissioners Sworn in

Wed, 01/04/2017 - 1:37pm admin1
By: 
Emily Schoenbeck

Commissioners Rick Gnemi, Jim Abbe, and Greg Krueger were formally sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The ceremony was atteneded by various family members and curious members of the community.

In a more humorous moment, Jim Abbe had to be sworn in twice. The first time he gave the oath he was accidently sworn in as commsissioner of district three instead of four. He then regave the oath for the correct district just to make sure everything was in order.

The comissioners took their seats at their first county board meeting that evening.

See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.

Steele County Times & DCI

Steele County Times
507-583-4431
411 E. Main St.
P.O. Box 247
Blooming Prairie, MN 55917

Dodge County Independent
507-634-7503
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

Dodge County Printing
507-634-2661
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media