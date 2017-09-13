New Kwik Trip set to open Oct. 19

Kasson’s new Kwik Trip gas and convenience store will open at 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19.

A ve-day grand opening starts Tuesday, Oct. 24, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, said Kwik Trip district leader Will Welch, who oversees 16 stores.

The new, larger store is under construction across from the current store on Eighth Street Southeast.

“I think construction’s going really well,” Welch said. “They are right on target.” Work began in early June on the 6,000 square-foot store. It will featuremore parking, plus 10 gas pumps, three diesel lanes, a trucker’s weigh scale, a drive-through car wash, and a variety of food and goods.