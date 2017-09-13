New Kwik Trip set to open Oct. 19
Kasson’s new Kwik Trip gas and convenience store will open at 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19.
A ve-day grand opening starts Tuesday, Oct. 24, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, said Kwik Trip district leader Will Welch, who oversees 16 stores.
The new, larger store is under construction across from the current store on Eighth Street Southeast.
“I think construction’s going really well,” Welch said. “They are right on target.” Work began in early June on the 6,000 square-foot store. It will featuremore parking, plus 10 gas pumps, three diesel lanes, a trucker’s weigh scale, a drive-through car wash, and a variety of food and goods.
Welch said the store will probably open with 35 employees, mostly part-time.
It’s unknown what will happen to the current store, which opened in the mid-2000s.
“We’ve got a lot of good products and a lot of good people,” Welch said. “I think makes us a choice that people want to go to. We’re just really excited that we have the opportunity to offer the community of Kasson a better location.
“We o er more diesel, we offer more gas,” he said. “From a community perspective, we want to be able to offer a better facility where it’s easier and safer to get in and out of. A lot of what we offer in our new facilities, we have in our existing facilities. It’s just a lot more space for our customers to shop around, and more gas dispensers. It’s just going to be ‘more.’”
