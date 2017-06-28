New policeman takes oath
Matt Norland was sworn in Monday as a Kasson policeman.
The 26-year-old from Owatonna took the oath from Dodge County Assistant Chief Judge Jodi Williamson while family members looked on at the county courthouse in Mantorville.
“I was nervous,” he said. “But it’s a very good experience.”
Norland will undergo field training before beginning work as a part-time policeman.
He has an associate’s degree in law enforcement from Rochester Community and Technical College and is studying law enforcement and fraud examination online through Bemidji State University. He plans to graduate in December.
