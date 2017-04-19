Thursday, April 20, 2017
NEWS ALERT: County calls special session as administrator’s status is unclear

The employment status of Steele County’s administrator is unclear Wednesday night after sources indicate Laura Elvebak is no longer with the county.

The Steele County Board has called a special session for Friday at 1 p.m. to consider the fate of Elvebak, who has been the county administrator for about two years.

Commissioners will be issuing a summary of Elvebak’s performance evaluation at the special meeting, which will take place in the County Boardroom at 630 Florence Ave. in Owatonna. In addition, the board will consider future options regarding the administrator position, according to an agenda issued Thursday.

Sources have told the Times that Elvebak has been terminated from the county. However, efforts to confirm her employment status were unsuccessful Wednesday night. When the Times reached one commissioner by telephone, he hung up when asked about Elvebak and did not answer subsequent calls.

At Friday’s special meeting, citizens will have the opportunity to make remarks, but will be limited to two minutes.

Elvebak was unavailable for comment Wednesday night. 

