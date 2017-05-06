News Update: Lane closure this week by Kasson

Monday, June 5, 2017
Mon, 06/05/2017 - 12:42am

Motorists on eastbound Highway 14 west of Kasson will encounter a lane closure beginning Monday morning while crews repair concrete pavement.

MnDOT maintenance workers will be repairing the concrete roadway in the eastbound right lane of Hwy 14. That lane will be closed near mile marker 197 for approximately one week. If the work is completed sooner, the lane will reopen at that time. 

Motorists should always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. 

For real-time traffic information in Minnesota, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

