NEWS UPDATE: Name released on Dodge Center man dies in rollover crash
A Dodge County man was killed in a single-car crash Sunday afternoon.
Todd Carl Zimmerman, 48, of Dodge Center pronounced dead at the scene. Zimmerman was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound on Wabasha County Road 15 about 2.5 miles west of U.S. Highway 63 at about 1: 30 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, ending up on its roof and striking a power pole, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Lake City Police Department and Lake City Fire and Ambulance also responded to the scene.
