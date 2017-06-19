Wednesday, June 21, 2017
NEWS UPDATE: Name released on Dodge Center man dies in rollover crash

Mon, 06/19/2017 - 2:16pm admin

A Dodge County man was killed in a single-car crash Sunday afternoon.

Todd Carl Zimmerman, 48, of Dodge Center pronounced dead at the scene. Zimmerman was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound on Wabasha County Road 15 about 2.5 miles west of U.S. Highway 63 at about 1: 30 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, ending up on its roof and striking a power pole, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Lake City Police Department and Lake City Fire and Ambulance also responded to the scene.

