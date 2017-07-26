NextEra Energy, Fairview established partnership

Harris said the donation is about NextEra connecting with its new neighbor.

He said many people steered his company towards Fairview, as a worthy recipient of the donation.

“At NextEra, we believe in creating lasting partnerships with the communities that we’re going to be involved in,” he said. “Since it is a long-term project, we want to nd the best causes that we can contribute to and make a di erence.”

Sheeran said the facility helps many outpatients through their rehabilitation department, so the donation bene ts residents and the community of Dodge Center.

She thanked NextEra for choosing Fairview Care Center for the donation and for “making a difference for our residents and those who come in outpatient services.