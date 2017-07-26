NextEra Energy, Fairview established partnership
Usually the new family coming into town receives a house-warming gift, but the opposite happened last week.
NextEra Energy Resources, a wholesale electricity supplier based in Juno Beach, Fla., is moving into an office in Kasson and setting up wind turbines in Dodge Center. Jason Harris, Associate Project Manager for NextEra, presented a check for $15,000 last week to Fairview Care Center.
Jane Sheeran, administrator of Fairview Care Center, said the donation would benefit its therapy department, which includes physical, occupational, and speech therapy.
“They are looking at purchasing new equipment that we just wouldn’t have the funds to purchase otherwise,” she said. “It will enhance the overall therapy department.”
Holly Beaver, head of Fairview’s therapy department, said the new equipment will allow the Care Center to provide better care to its patients and make it easier for therapists to do their job. “I felt like I won the lottery,” she said. “This donation is huge. We’re so excited and happy that we can use it and help other people with it.”
Harris said the donation is about NextEra connecting with its new neighbor.
He said many people steered his company towards Fairview, as a worthy recipient of the donation.
“At NextEra, we believe in creating lasting partnerships with the communities that we’re going to be involved in,” he said. “Since it is a long-term project, we want to nd the best causes that we can contribute to and make a di erence.”
Sheeran said the facility helps many outpatients through their rehabilitation department, so the donation bene ts residents and the community of Dodge Center.
She thanked NextEra for choosing Fairview Care Center for the donation and for “making a difference for our residents and those who come in outpatient services.
