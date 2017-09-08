Onward and Upward

“I think the big surprise was how some folks came in and said, ‘Hey, I don’t want to participate. I’m just here to watch,’” Mayor Chris McKern said. “But they ended up getting really involved and taking notes and participating in the conversations. So it was good to see that they engaged, and got some good feedback.”

The groups also included city councilors, City Administrator Theresa Coleman, and K-M Schools Superintendent Mark Matuska.

Each team had an hour to provide thoughts on the many subjects concerning the city. Then the members regrouped and shared what they learned.

Hot topics included dealing with increased traffic, more access to Highway 14, and what Kasson’s “small-town character” features and should feature.

City engineer Brandon Theobald, of WHKS and Company, Rochester-based engineering consultants, said he was surprised by the many thoughts on redeveloping existing structures. It’s a topic to be considered, he said, as the comprehensive plan is nalized.