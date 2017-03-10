Owatonna Forward moves to next phase

A grassroots, citizen-driven effort to move Owatonna forward into the future is ready to move onto the next phase.

The group of about 25 citizens calls itself Owatonna Forward. Members are aiming to connect all citizens and invest in a shared vision for the future of Owatonna.

Since the group began meeting a few years ago, it has been gathering different perspectives and dreams from the community at large. More than 2,000 public surveys have been completed and 400 people have attended various meetings, according to Seth Madole, a member of Owatonna Forward.

“We have finished the listening phase,” Madole said. “They have provided their thoughts on the strengths, opportunities and threats (of Owatonna),” he added.

The next phase, Madole said, is to launch 12 destiny drivers, which will summarize and categorize the input from the community. Some of the destiny drivers include talent recruitment, housing, safety, parks and recreation, education and sense of community.