Officers from multiple agencies assisted with a high-speed chase in Steele County Monday afternoon. The chase began south of Owatonna and ended on Highway just west of Blooming Prairie. The driver shot and killed himself after a Steele County Sheriff’s deputy utilized a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. Highway 30 was closed in the area for several hours as officers investigated the incident.

Police ID man who killed self after high-speed chase

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man involved in the Aug. 28 high-speed chase through the county that ended in gunfire.

Dwayne Gary Paulson, 39, of rural Blooming Prairie committed suicide after the vehicle chase on the back roads from Owatonna to Blooming Prairie, according to the sheriff’s office. The cause of death has been listed as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Additional toxicology tests have been ordered but will not be complete for several more weeks, the sheriff’s office said. A sheriff’s spokesperson has previously indicated drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor. 

Paulson was born in Owatonna and attended Blooming Prairie Schools. He was employed at Daikin Applied in Owatonna.

Blooming Prairie Police received a report on Paulson being armed with a handgun and threatening to harm someone in Owatonna Aug. 28. Around 12 p.m., an Owatonna police officer spotted Paulson on the south end of Owatonna and attempted to stop him because of the terroristic threats report that had been made. 

A chase ensued and continued mostly on county roads before ending up on Highway 30 just northwest of Blooming Prairie. A sheriff’s deputy used a PIT maneuver to stop Paulson’s vehicle at which time he shot himself.

