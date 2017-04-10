Project to Yield Data on Cover Crops, Soil Health

Information is power. Knowledge and experience are the factors that in uence change and determine whether those changes will stand up over time.

Farmers all over the country are feverishly building their information bank these days, trying to gure out how to make money in a market offering sparse revenue opportunities. With margins tight, there is little room for risk or error in farm management techniques.

At the same time, we have an initiative in the ag community starting to catch momentum and provide an opportunity to decrease expensive inputs – such as fertilizer and pesticides – while maintaining equitable yields. Soil health has been the moniker tagged to an initiative that aims to use a variety of farming methods, with the common goal of making the existing soil as productive as possible.

What’s exciting about soil health is that it also comes with a wide range of benefits for soil and water conservation along with food flow reduction and wildlife habitat.

On the surface, soil health seems like a no-brainer. Farmers can improve their bottom line while also enhancing the environmental footprint. Yet, there are many factors that go into growing a crop. Soil-health practices implemented under certain conditions are not beneficial.

I think about it in similar terms to the “Theory of Relativity.” It was believed to be true years before it was proven, but someone needed to write the formula proving it.

Mower County has a handful of farmers on a similar path with soil- health practices. They are writing the formula that will prove value and limit the economic risk of soil-health practices, including cover crops. Mower SWCD is excited about the opportunity to partner with our ag folks on this initiative. Mower SWCD has launched a three-year soil study on soil health to help local farmers write that formula. The project will establish potentially 45 plots on local fields and representative soil types throughout Mower County. Our staff will use sites that are transitioning to soil-health practices, such as cover crops, strip tillage and no tillage. Under the study, the sites will be compared against conventional plots with similar soil and field positions.