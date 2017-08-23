'Real Life Science'

The sunny day in Kasson gradually turned dim, even as excitement picked up at the public library.

An order of special “eclipse” glasses failed to arrive on time, but there were a couple of pairs. And visitors made do with welding masks and kitchen colanders, which projected dozens of eclipse- shaped shadows on the sidewalk.

A wooden contraption with a special concave lens projected a large, dramatic image of the eclipse onto a large reflector.

Tiff built it Sunday, using scraps of wood from his shop. “I’m surprised how well it works,” he said. “It’s just really something.”

Although the absence of “eclipse glasses” was disappointing, the spirited crowd turned the gathering into a community event, library assistant Melanie Bersano said.

Kids swarmed the grounds. Older folks waited patiently. A special Internet feed from NASA was broadcast inside, discussing many angles of the historic event.

“Everyone’s talking,” Bersano said. “Some know each other, some don’t. They’re making new friends. We’ve got people on picnic blankets, and just having a great time. For some people it will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s just really exciting to see nature like this, to have such an excitement about science. All the kids are really wanting to learn, and they’re participating.”

Total Eclipse ’17 provided a nice break from the onslaught of bad news around the country while adding a unique bit of history, said Earlene King, former chairwoman of the building committee for the library, which opened in August 2016.