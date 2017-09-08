Relay's Honorary Chair: Dean Nelson

Dean Nelson, Mantorville, is Honorary Chair for the 2017 Dodge County Relay for Life.

Nelson, 56, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in the fall of 2007. There was a lump on the side of his throat, he said. He put off going to the doctor for a little while but then he decided he should have it checked.

“I felt fine,” he said. “I had no other symptoms.”

And no one in his family has ever had cancer.

Nelson went in for a biopsy on a Friday and didn’t get the results until the following Monday. That was a tense weekend, he said.

After the diagnosis, it was worse.

“It was a scary feeling,” he said. “I didn’t know what to expect. There are different types of cancer that are out there. What was it really going to affect? How would I react? How would the kids react? And mostly, you think, it’ll never happen to you.”

For treatment, he had to swallow a radioactive isotope and have a dose of radiation. He spent two days in the hospital and had several lymph nodes in his neck removed.

So far, so good, right?

But then, in 2009, a routine ultrasound found more cancer, so he had to repeat the treatment.

In some ways, the second diagnosis was worse.

“You know what’s coming,” which is both good and bad, Nelson said. He and his partner, Cindy, have three children, Zachary, 32, Nathanial, 28, and Clarisa, 23. They also have a foster daughter, 14-month-old Mylaa.