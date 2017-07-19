Repairs finishing up on Mantorville Dam
If you think the water near the dam in Mantorville seems lower than usual, you’re not imagining things.
Mantorville Mayor Chuck Bradford said the city lowered the water level temporarily so workers could do some maintenance on the walkway and the structure underneath the dam.
The city actually lowered the water more than necessary in order to survey the area and ensure the dam didn’t have more damage than anticipated, he said.
Once the survey is done, the water will be raised halfway to do the repairs.
Bradford expects the water to be back up to normal levels by the end of this week.
“The public will bene t from this maintenance because it will stabilize the dam for the future and keep the Riverside Park area safe,” he said.
