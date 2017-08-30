The Return of 'Big Iron'

Jim Finn was inspired upon visiting big truck shows in the mid-1990s.

The Mantorville man started up the Big Iron Classic truck show, for semi-trucks and trailers, in 2000.

It has grown.

Finn estimates that, depending on the weather, around 20,000 people will visit this year’s 18th-annual Big Iron Classic Truck Show and Charity Drive, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8-9 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.

“There are a lot of guys who take a lot of pride in what they do, and that was kind of my idea,” he said. “Basically, it turned into a big family reunion. I just like seeing the people. I’ve got a lot of friends in this business. I’m always excited for it to come, just to see how big it’s going to be.”