On the Road to Recovery

One day changed the life of Anthony Putratz, but he’s moving forward with the help of family and friends.

The Brownsdale man was severely burned from an explosion at McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing on Jan. 11 in Dodge Center.

A benefit and silent auction were held this past weekend at the Mantorville Saloon.

“It’s a bit overwhelming, because there are so many people here, even some that I don’t know,” Putratz said.

Nathan Putratz, Anthony’s brother, said the money raised will go towards daily expenses while Anthony is unable to work.

He said Anthony was working as a painter when he and a co-worker heard a commotion. They went to investigate a paint booth and within a matter of seconds there was an explosion.

Putratz went and told someone what happened, Nathan Putratz said. He was then taken to the Burn Center at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

Judy Evers, Anthony’s mother, said someone from the McNeilus Human Resources department told the family about his burns shortly after the explosion.

“I couldn’t believe it. Your heart sinks,” Nathan Putratz said. “The hour drive felt like three hours.”

Evers said it was difficult not knowing if her son would be alive when she got there, or what shape he would be in.

“I was very relieved when I did get to his room, because he was coherent,” she said.

She said he was in a medically-induced coma for three weeks. “It was long three weeks, because his temperature went up and down. He was very unstable,” Evers said.