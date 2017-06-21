Sci-Fi comes to Kenyon

“It was meant to be just a decoration for Halloween,” he said.

Horn said that when he started building it in 2012, he had no idea that it would still be up almost five years later.

Each incarnation (new actor) of the Doctor gets his own T.A.R.D.I.S. Horn said his T.A.R.D.I.S. is modeled after the one used by David Tennant, who played the Tenth Doctor on Doctor Who.

T.A.R.D.I.S., which supposedly stands for Time And Relative Dimension In Space, is a time-traveling machine from Doctor Who, a British science-fiction TV show, which has developed a cult following since premiering in 1963.

Whether you’re a science-fiction fan or not, you’re sure to do a double-take when you see a big blue police box in someone’s front yard in Kenyon.

“I started just a couple weeks before the holiday, and every time I got home from work I’d spend a few hours out in the garage building it. We got it up two days before Halloween.”

However, when he tried to take it down, he realized that it made others happy.

“I posted on Facebook that I was taking it down, and friends and friends of friends encouraged me to keep it up year ‘round,” Horn said. “People were coming from all over the place to see it and take photographs, and since people were getting a smile out of it I decided to leave it up.”

Since he didn’t have the police box professionally made, he was shocked that it withstood the Minnesota snowfall.

But it survived the first winter. And since then, the Kenyon T.A.R.D.I.S. has become quite the attraction.

“We’ve had people cause traffic jams in Kenyon, believe it or not, because they’ve stopped in the middle of the road to take photos,” Horn said. “We’d rather they pull into our driveway.”

People have even had professional photos taken with his T.A.R.D.I.S.

“We’ve had high school students take their senior pictures with it and we even had someone take wedding photographs in front of it,” Horn said. “A lot of people contact me through its Facebook page (The Tardis) for scheduled photo shoots. I built it to make people happy, so we don’t charge for photographs with it.”

He said he enjoys it when people come across his project unexpectedly.

“I always get a kick out of the people that didn’t know it was here until they drive past it,” he said.

Horn said on average he still gets about three or four visitors each week, with summer being the busiest season.

However, after four-and-a-half years of storms and snow, his T.A.R.D.I.S. has seen better days.

So he has decided to build an even better one.

Horn started a GoFundMe page (Save the Tardis) to raise donations.

“We’re just over halfway through with the money, so that means I can start buying supplies,” he said. “I’m hoping to start building in early July, and with all the woodwork, painting, and signage, I hope to be done with building the new one by the end of July or beginning of August.”

Part of the reason it will take about a month to build is because the new one will be even bigger than the current one.

“The next T.A.R.D.I.S. will be modeled after (former Dr. Who portrayer) Matt Smith’s, so it’s going to be a lot wider and a lot taller,” he said.

He’s hoping the new one will last even longer than five years.