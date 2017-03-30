Sheriff’s office joins premier national program to protect area children
Thu, 03/30/2017 - 11:30am admin1
By:
Rick Bussler - DCI Publisher
Responding to a missing child is going to become more effective for area crime fighters.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has become just the second law enforcement agency in Minnesota to achieve certification for the Missing Kids Readiness project through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The project promotes best practices for responding to calls of missing, abducted and sexually exploited children.
Law enforcement agencies and 911 dispatch centers are recognized for meeting essential training and policy elements demonstrating preparedness for responding to a missing child report, according to Sheriff Scott Rose.
“From the moment the report of a missing child comes in to the resolution of the case, every action taken has the potential to make the difference between a successful recovery and a tragic outcome,” he said.
