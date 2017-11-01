Sheriff kicks off campaign aimed at stop sign violators

It’s one of the easily recognized and most important traffic signs motorists encounter on a regular basis. But it’s often ignored leading to excessive complaints and sometimes traffic crashes.

Driving behaviors around stop signs are leaving area law enforcers seeing red. And it’s more than the sign itself.

“It’s a complaint we hear about often in every city we patrol,” said Sheriff Scott Rose. “People aren’t stopping at our stop signs.”

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to change the attitudes of area drivers this year as it launches yearlong enhanced stop sign enforcement. Deputies will be utilizing unmarked vehicles to aide in their efforts to nab violators.

Rose has found that while drivers tend to obey most traffic signs, they often fail to make a complete stop at stop signs. “Most drivers slow and roll through the intersection rather than stopping completely,” he said, adding that most drivers forget that it is against the law to make a rolling stop.

Driver impatience and inattention are the leading causes of rolling stops, Rose said.

Statistics show that every 111 minutes one pedestrian is killed due to driver negligence, which is caused either due to running a stop sign or not giving the right of way to pedestrians at a crossing. Running stop signs and red lights are two of the most common violations committed by drivers, according to statistics.

Rose said it’s necessary to deploy their unmarked fleet because “unfortunately, for us when we get a marked squad out there, everybody stops.”

The sheriff’s office will be utilizing pickups, SUVs and sedans that are fully equipped unmarked squads. A deputy will be parked in an unmarked squad near the intersection to watch for violators and another deputy in a ma