The Show Goes On

The 160th-annual event, held July 19-23 in Kasson, featured an early bout of heavy rain, and Fairgoers took shelter when tornado sirens went off Wednesday. Hot weather set in Friday and Saturday. And Sunday was lovely.

The weather couldn’t stop crowds from enjoying the summer extravaganza.

Sonya Schroeder, 16, of Rochester, clad in a rain coat, said she enjoyed mini-doughnuts, lemonade, and a foot-long hot dog.

“I think it’s definitely dampened the population of the Fair,” she said Friday. “But it’s still fun. The food’s still good.”