Southern cooking, coming' up

If Jeannine Hensley was ever misplaced, she has certainly found her spot.

The Kasson resident and Arkansas native is establishing Misplaced Magnolia Southern Bistro and BBQ, in the former Leuthold’s Clothing and Shoes building at 107 W. Main St., Kasson.

It’s hoped that the restaurant billed as “The Mid-South meets the Midwest” will open in early October.

“And of course the magnolia tree only grows in the South,” Hensley said. “And someone, when I first moved to Minnesota, had called me ‘The misplaced magnolia.’ So that’s where the name comes from.

“It was kind of a joke: ‘Well, you’re just a misplaced magnolia,’” she said. “And I immediately thought, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s a great name for a restaurant.’ Because I knew that I wanted to open the southern-themed restaurant up here in Minnesota. It clicked, and I liked it and I’ve had it written down in a notebook for years. So when we got ready to go, I just went right back to it.”