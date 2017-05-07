Streets Under Siege
Dodge Center’s street reconstruction project is in full swing.
Work began in mid-June on the project, expected to cost just less than $3.5 million. The contractor is BCM Grading- Excavating of Faribault.
Work scheduled for this year should be nished in the fall, City Administrator Lee Mattson said. A top layer of asphalt will be added in 2018.
The project has been in the planning for about a year. It includes Fifth and Sixth avenues Northwest, Third and Fourth Streets Northwest, Third Avenue Northeast, and Third Street Southeast.
Some work also will be done on Fifth Street Southwest and in a downtown alley.
Mattson said the city tries to undertake one project every three years, in following its capital improvement plan.
“We’re always glad to be able to repair roads,” he said. “They’re just aging. I think in general it’s going to be a good thing for the community to get this work done.”
The public is welcome to attend construction update meetings (the next meeting is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 11 at City Hall).
Mattson said newsletter updates were sent out to residents and businesspeople in the construction area (see the city’s website, www. ci.dodgecenter.mn.us for more information).
In other city business, Eagle Scout candidates received a Minnesota Twins Community Fund “Field for Kids” grant to add dugouts and fencing, and complete eld repairs on the north eld of the North Park softball complex.
The Scouts also have raised funds.
“It’s a good community project,” Mattson said. “We’re glad to see the Scouts doing it.”
