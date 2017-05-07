Streets Under Siege

The project has been in the planning for about a year. It includes Fifth and Sixth avenues Northwest, Third and Fourth Streets Northwest, Third Avenue Northeast, and Third Street Southeast.

Some work also will be done on Fifth Street Southwest and in a downtown alley.

Mattson said the city tries to undertake one project every three years, in following its capital improvement plan.

“We’re always glad to be able to repair roads,” he said. “They’re just aging. I think in general it’s going to be a good thing for the community to get this work done.”