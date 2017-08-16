Taking a bite out of summer

Jeremy Banken, another competitor, also had a hard time with the Chester fries. He said he got halfway through his fries, then he got full and started slowing down.

A cupcake-eating contest was also held that evening.

Jon Knutson, a cupcake competitor, said he had a hard time with eating the cupcakes quickly. “The frosting was killer,” he said. “It was thick and greasy, you couldn’t swallow it fast.”

Tyler Christensen, another cupcake competitor, said the contest was dificult initially, but was less dificult when he discovered a successful strategy. “It got easier once I realized that water helped the cupcakes go down easier,” he said. He said he probably earned second or third place in the contest.

There was such a wide range of activities, besides the eating contests, that Festival in the Park attracted many people from out of town.

Tim Kinniry, a competitor in the corn hole tournament, said he always brings his family from Waterville, MN to Kasson for the weekend festivities.

Other corn hole competitors came from as far away as the Twin Cities and Ionia, IA to participate in the festival activities.

A wide variety of vendors also came to the festival.

Items being sold ranged from doll clothes and jewelry to kid-safe bow and arrows.

There truly was something for everyone at Festival in the Park.