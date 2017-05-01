Times to mark 150th milestone

Beginning with this week’s edition, the Steele County Times kicks off a year-long tribute to the sesquicentennial of Blooming Prairie.

The township was organized in 1867, platted in 1868, taking the name of the surrounding Blooming Prairie Township. The city was incorporated by 1874.

Efforts are underway to plan a huge 150th anniversary later this year in conjunction with the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration. A committee has been formed to make this year’s fourth a spectacular event.

Just as community members are revving up for the big party, so, too, are members of the Times staff.

The Times is launching special coverage that will be highlighted in each edition during 2017, Publisher Rick Bussler has announced. Staff members will be working extra on providing history and news clippings culled from the archives of the Times, which has been in existence for 124 of the community’s 150 years. There have been more than 6,400 weekly editions published during those years.

Besides focusing on history, staff members will also be producing feature stories, photos, columns and editorials on some of the interesting folks who have been instrumental in making Blooming Prairie what it is today.

“We are devoting at least one page each week to stories relating to the 150th,” Bussler said, noting there will be other surprises throughout the year in the paper’s coverage.

But, he emphasized, it can’t all be done without the help of area residents. If you have story ideas relating to the community’s history or know someone who would be dynamite to interview with knowledge of the city’s past, good or bad, citizens are encouraged to contact the newspaper.

Bussler said the newspaper is also kicking off a reader contest called “My BP Recollections,” in which readers are encouraged to submit their favorite memories of living, working, socializing and having fun in Blooming Prairie over the years. The recollections can be funny, humorous, serious, joyous or downright amusing.

Submissions should be no more than 300 words and must have a name and contact information to verify. Photos will also be accepted.

Each week the newspaper will publish the reader submissions and at the end of each month the Times staff will pick the best writing and award the author a pair of tickets to the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.

“This will be a fun way to engage our readers in a once-in-a-lifetime celebration,” Bussler said. “We want to create lots of excitement for the community.”