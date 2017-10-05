Triton grad being held in Indiana jail

A Triton High School graduate is being held in the Lawrence County, Ind. Security Center on several charges, including murder.

Evan James Franklin Schaffer, 22, formerly of Mantorville, was charged with the murder of Justin Lampkins, 25, during an argument April 23 at a McDonald’s restaurant in Bedford, Ind.

Video footage shows a man identified as Schaffer emerging from the passenger side of a pickup truck that was second in line at the McDonald’s drive-through, according to the Herald Times of Bloomington, Ind.

Schaffer allegedly reacted when someone in the line behind him honked their vehicle’s horn.

He walked to the fourth vehicle in line and punched the driver, Lampkins, who did not immediately retaliate.

Schaffer walked away from Lampkins’ truck, then returned. Lampkins got out of his truck and pushed Schaffer, who allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest. Lampkins died about an hour later.

Schafer also is charged with carrying a handgun without a license, battery resulting in bodily injury, and pointing a firearm, said Sara Kuhl, a reporter with the Bedford Times-Mail newspaper.

He was arrested Feb. 27 in Bloomington, Ind., and charged with arson after he allegedly set fire to his own apartment. Officials said the fire was contained to the bedroom of Schaffer’s apartment.

No one was injured in the fire.

An investigator determined the fire was arson. Schaffer’s girlfriend told police he had talked about getting rid of everything and starting fresh.

Kuhl said Schaffer was living in Orleans, Ind., about 15 miles south of Bedford, at the time of the alleged murder.

She said Lawrence County will not set bond in a murder case, but a public defender is seeking bail for Schaffer. The state has seven days to respond to the request, filed May 3.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin July 24 in Lawrence County Superior Court 1.

Schaffer could receive the death penalty, which Indiana reinstated in 1973. Kuhl said the state has since executed less than 25 prisoners.

A murder conviction in Indiana carries a sentence of 45 to 65 years and a fine of up to $10,000.

Schaffer also faces charges of carrying a weapon without a permit and transporting a loaded firearm in Dodge County. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has a warrant out for his arrest, issued when Schaffer failed to appear in court for the charges.

Lampkins served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2011 to 2015, when he was honorably discharged.