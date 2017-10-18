Water Tower agreement under review

Kasson’s City Council on Oct. 11 postponed discussion on the future of a joint agreement regarding the 1895 Old Stone Water Tower until the Wednesday, Oct. 25 meeting.

An agreement between the City and the Dodge County Historical Society was signed when the iconic tower was restored in 1997.

It said the Society would have the right to inspect the property to ensure the conditions of the agreement were observed on the property at Second Street and Fourth Avenue Northwest.

The agreement could be amended or terminated following due notice and review by the City and the Historical Society.

A new agreement, dated Oct. 10, discusses termination of the original.

“It’s been 20 years, and it’s just time to review that agreement,” City Administrator Theresa Coleman said.

Dodge County Historical Society treasurer Linda Jerviss said she believes the City no longer wants the Society to be involved with the Water Tower park, but she’s not sure where the issue stands.

The Society is responsible for watching over the historical aspects of the tower.

The Historical Society Board in September voted unanimously to maintain the agreement.

“For the last 20 years, the agreement to do landscaping on the park and curate the tower has been in effect, and we’d like to see that continue, so that the Historical Society remains involved in the water tower,” said Jerviss who is also the Society’s representative for the Water Tower Committee.

“We would like to see the agreement remain in place, so that there’s not only Historical Society involvement at the park, but we’ve had a lot of volunteers over the past three years help to rejuvenate the park, and they’ve taken some pride in the things we’ve done and accomplished. We’d like that to continue, because it’s brought in a lot of interested people.