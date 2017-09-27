'We're Here to Help'

He speaks throughout Minnesota, trying to raise awareness in schools.

“There are a lot of new and emerging ‘youth chemicals’ that kids are more than likely to get involved with than the older people, just because the older people have their things that they’ve been doing, if they’re into chemicals at all,” Becker said. “It’s the kids who think they’re bullet-proof, and they want to try something new. A lot of new methods for pretty powerful things, like on breath strips and mints, gums, chews and nasal spray, suntan lotion, lip balm. There are chemicals on everything. So you’ve really got to watch out.

“Hopefully we’re catching a lot of these kids before something happens,” he said. “That’s the best case scenario: tell them what it is and what it’s all about before they get involved with it. That would be way better than after something happens. In this case, I think they got an event together before something terrible has happened, which is really what you want to do.”