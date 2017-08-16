A win for the rookie

He has grilled good stuff for years, and done some barbeque judging, but Chuck Erickson finally jumped into the Festival in the Park Rib Cook-O fray – and won. The Kasson man placed first in the chicken category, second in pulled pork, and third in ribs on Saturday, earning the title of Grand Champion.

“I tried a new sauce this year I’d never tried on any of these, and they seemed to like it,” Erickson said. “Everything went good. A few things I could change for next year, but it’s good information to have.”

He led a field of four teams in the event, spondored by Erdman's Supermarket. Bob Sellers Jr., Kasson, placed first in ribs and pulled pork, and third in chicken.