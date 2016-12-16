Due to a winter storm warning sweeping across Steele County, Blooming Prairie High School students will be dimissed early Friday from school. In an effort to keep students safe, safety measures were taken from each of the four high schools concerning sports events taking place Friday night or Saturday.

The cancellation/postponements are in the wake of a severe winter storm that will be sweeping across Steele County. The National Weather Service in Minneapolis issued the winter storm warning late Thursday night. The warning is expected to last from Friday to 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

Below will be the complete list of events cancelled/postponed:

NRHEG:

Boys basketball against St. Peter in the Target Center.

(Has been rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19, in New Richland)

Girls basketball hosting JWP

Medford:

Girls basketball hosting United South Central

Boys basketball visiting United South Central

*Medford wrestling is still tentatively scheduled to compete in Keyon at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

Owatonna:

Girls hockey hosting Orono

Boys hockey hosting Chanhassen

Boys basktball hosting Winona

Girls basketball visiting Winona

Blooming Prairie:

Boys basketball hosting Bethlehem Academy

Girls basketball visiting Bethlehem Academy

Westfield wrestling in Fillmore

Visibility is expected to diminish greatly throughout the storm. As reported by the National Weather Service, frostbite has an ability to become present in a minimum of 10 minutes if skin is exposed to the extreme cold due to wind chill.

Temperatures expected to dwindle to minus 25 to minus 40 with the wind. If traveling, expect dangerous road conditions.

If traveling is imminent, be sure to pack a winter survival bag.