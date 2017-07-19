Wyatt's 5K raises $8.5K

A total of $8,554.51 was raised during the Wyatt’s Sunshine 5K Walk/Run on May 13 in Kasson, according to the National

Alliance on Mental Illness’ Southeast Minnesota a liate in Rochester.

Hundreds of people participated in the event at Veterans Memorial Park. It honored the memory of Wyatt Coy, a Kasson- Mantorville High School senior who died in January.

The money was donated to NAMI, which o ers advocacy, education, research and support services for people a ected by mental illness (namiseminn.org).

The amount raised was “incredible,” said Courtney Lawson, executive director of NAMI Southeast Minnesota, who sta ed a booth and participated in the 5K.

“I was really glad that I went there, she said. “The sense of community and the support was really evident. And being there for the (Coy) family hopefully spurred some conversation for others as well. Hopefully that will help prevent other tragedies from happening.

“We met some great people that day, and have made some connections for people interested in education,” Lawson said.