16u Softball Team Awarded Youth 1st Team Award
The Kasson-Mantorville 16u softball team poses for a team photo after being awarded the Youth 1st Team Award for their performanceduring a tournament in AUstin earlier this summer.
The award is given out by the Owatonna Huskies Bullpen Club in partnership with The Walser Foundation, Federated Insurance, Jostens, Pearson, Cashwise, Bennerotte & Associates and the Minnesota Twins Community Fund and recognizes positive behavior from players, coaches and everyone associated with the team.
