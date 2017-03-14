27 Huskies receive letters for Owatonna boys hockey

On Tuesday night, the Owatonna high school boys hockey program capped off the 2016-2017 season with an awards banquet at the Owatonna Country Club.

Senior Carter Broton and junior Tyler Wencl were the lone Huskies named to the Big Nine All-Conference hockey team while 27 members of the Huskies’ hockey team received letters while five individual players received awards during the two-hour ceremony. Broton led the team in goals with 18 on the year.

Juniors Nate Smith and Mitch Wiese were joined by seniors Adam Rehman, John Swenson and Mitchell Mayer on the Big Nine Honorable Mention team. Head coach Josh Storm noted that junior Mitchell Wiese was just shy of being the third Husky to recieve an All-Conference nod due to a recent change in the process.

The banquet – attended by members of the program, their families and members of the Blue Line Club – was a final chance for the team to recognize and congratulate the seniors that will be graduating at the end of the semester.

As Huskies head coach Josh Storm noted, “We start with the seniors tonight because it’s all about them.”

Storm noted that in his perspective, it was a good year for OHS hockey.

“If you locked me in a room at the beginning of the year asked what our record would be at the end of the year, I don’t think I would have said 15 wins,” he added. “To be 15-12, I think is a very strong year for us and I was very pleased to see how the kids performed and improved.”

He also noted that sweeping Rochester John Marshall and Mayo were second in terms of the key wins behind the 3-2 win over Farmington earlier in the season.

Storm ended his recap on calling each of his eight seniors, (Adam Rehman, Cameron Trout, John Swenson, Kodey Kiel, Carter Broton, Mitchell Mayer, Joseph Howell, Blake Pfiefer) to stand in where they were sitting so that he could say a few parting words.

With each player, he announced their season stats, but also had three words to describe something about a given player. A roar of laughter broke out when Storm noted that if he had a daughter and he needed to find her a date, he would reach out to Mayer.

After each senior was recognized, remaining members of the coaching staff were asked to come forward to help with the awards portion. After the letters were handed out to the qualifying players, individual awards were announced.

The Patrick Arnfelt Scholarship Award was given to Rehman. The award is given to the OHS player that displays the commitment, hustle, drive and teamwork remember in Arnfelt, according to Storm. Rehman also won the Lee Hara Hockey Award – the team’s most valuable senior - as voted on by his teammates.

Senior Kodey Kiel was presented with the Ken Wilcox award. The award is given to the player who donates time and effort to the OYHA youth program. The player who is awarded with the Ken Wilcox award also sets an example to which all younger players may aspire. He places team goal ahead of personal achievement and consistently demonstrates respect for the game and respect for his teammates, coaches and opponents by his conduct on the ice.

Swenson won the Ken Austin Award. The award is presented by the Blue Line Club to the player who by his actions on the ice displays leadership, dedication, teamwork, hustle and enthusiasm for the game of hockey.

The final individual award was the Dudley Otto Award. Receiving that award was junior defenseman Walker Nelson. The award is presented by the coaches to the most improved player.

Prior to the start of the varsity season recap, JV coaches Chris Goodew and Adam Trautman noted that their squad finished 12-9-1 after starting the season 0-4.

They noted the start to it being the first time that many of the players competed at the high school level, stating that there is a slight change in to the overall speed of the game.

Letterwinners

Adam Rehman, Carter Broton, John Swenson, Kodey Kiel, Blake Pfiefer, Mitchell Mayer, Cameron Trout. Jacob Dub, Mitchell Wiese, Kenneth Johnson, Breck Henderson, Braeden Meier, Walker Nelson, Nate and Nick Smith, Tyler Wencl, Landon Thurnau, Matthew DeHaan, Drake Gleseke, Luke Kubicek, Thomas Lehrer, Andrew Munns, Mason Oland, Easton Sletten, Evan Steinberg, Dominique Wondra,

Managers- Kendall Travis, Mackenzie Karsten, Danika Brown