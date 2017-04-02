Adair nets two goals as Spartans top Huskies 3-1

After falling to Rochester John Marshall 5-4 in overtime on Thursday, the Owatonna girls hockey team was back at the Four Seasons Centre to try and stop a two-game losing skid. Rochester Mayo, on the other hand, looked to make it six wins in a row.

The Spartans made the most of their chances.

Megan Adair’s game-winning goal at the 12:06-mark of the second period lead the Spartans to a 3-1 win over the Huskies (15-8-2, 13-3-2 Big Nine) on senior night Saturday.

“Our last two games, I felt like we played well enough for three periods to win. Tonight I did,” commented head coach Tim Hunst. “So, that’s the toughest part of it.”

Much of the first period was sloppy by both teams as errant passes stymied any penetration into the offensive zones. With the Huskies on the powerplay late in the first period after minor penalty was called for interference, Mayo’s Brooke Leone managed to deflect a pass before speeding into the Husky zone to knock in the game’s first goal. Struggles on the power play continued for the Huskies, going 0-for-4 tonight. Much of the issues were due to the pressure from the Spartans early, which Hunst said attributed to errant passes or even missed opportunities to pass.

“They play very similar to us in that aspect. Their forecheck, they have their defensemen pinching hard like we do. We missed windows to pass and that’s where the pressure kept coming,” he added.

The second period was much like the first. Each team would receive powerplay chances only to be sytmied by the opposing defense.There was also a breakaway chance for Jenna Bogen midway through the period after creating a turnover as the Spartans entered the offensive zone. As she was attacking the net, Adair managed to hook Bogen, breaking up the play. However, the officials deemed that Adair managed to catch up enough to eliminate a potential penalty shot.

“I asked the referee and he saw it that the defensemen got far enough to the side that she wasn’t completely behind,” Hunst added. “And, that’s why he didn’t call the penalty shot. To be honest, if I’m the referee I probably make the same call.”

Just as both teams were back to full strength after coincidental minor penalties were assessed, Adair fired a shot that beat the pad of Owatonna’s Laura Ebeling to extend the lead 2-0 late in the second period. Not that the Husky didn’t have chances, there were three shots that either clanked off the post or was chipped out from in front of the net by the Spartans defense. In fact, between the two teams, only eight shots on goal were registered.

The third period was a different showing from the Huskies as passes appeared crisper and there was a presence established in the Spartan zone early. It would take the Huskies just over three minutes to cut the deficit to one as Rilee Schmidt fired a shot from the top of the point, beating Mayo’s Skylee Hughes’ glove at the 3:07-mark of the third period.

A scary moment for both teams occurred midway through the third period when Owatonna’s Jamie Davison caught an edge while poke the puck away, sending herself and her Mayo opponent into the boards head first. Davison was assessed a five-minute major for boarding. Luckily, no one was seriously injured on the play.

In a last ditch effort, Hunst pulled Ebeling to give the Huskies the 6-on-5 advantage with just under a minute left in the period. After Hughes slapped away a Bogen shot, Adair corralled the pcuk and sailed it down the ice to get the empty net goal.

Despite allowing two goals, Ebeling made some great saves to keep the game in striking distance. Facing a total of 21 shots, she would stop 19.

Section 1A seeding will take place on Sunday with the first games slated to play Wednesday.