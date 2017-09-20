While the scenery of football in the fall is something that some people can put into poetic justice, even the best teams can nd themselves in a game where things just aren’t going the way they want them to. The Kasson-Mantorville football team learned that lesson last week when they traveled to Byron to take on the Bears in a rivalry game.

With the execution looking just as nasty as the unseasonable warm and muggy weather, the KoMets struggled at times to take control of the game. However, as K-M grinded its way back into it, it was a late field goal by Cole Kundert that helped the KoMets escape with a 19-16 victory.

“If you don’t come out and play in any game, bad things can happen,” K-M football coach Broc Threinen explained. “As ugly as it was, it was great to see them compete in an adverse situation and they fought for every inch when they knew it was going to be a fight to the end.”