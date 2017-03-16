Thursday, March 16, 2017
Kasson-Mantorville senior wrestler Brady Berge went 41-0 on the way to winning his fourth state championship this winter.

Berge named Minnesota’s “Mr. Wrestler”

Thu, 03/16/2017 - 9:06am admin1
By: 
CHRIS SCHAD DCI Sports Editor
Kasson-Mantorville wrestler Brady Berge has generated plenty of headlines during his wrestling career, but it might be ﬁtting that he claimed one last accolade before heading to Penn State next fall. Last week, Berge added another trinket to his trophy case as he was named the recipient of the 2017 Mr. Minnesota High School Wrestler Award. The award is based on past perfor mances, citiz en, academics, leadership and adherence to Minnesota State High School League rules.
 
The name “Mr. Wrestler” seems to be a ﬁtting moniker for Berge, as he completed one of the most dominating runs in Minnesota wrestling history at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 2-4. The K-M senior ﬁnished his career with his fourth individual title at the event to add to previous championships in seventh grade and during his freshman and sophomore year.

