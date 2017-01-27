Big first half run guides Huskies to 70-36 conference win over Alber Lea

Sunday, January 29, 2017
Owatonna junior guard Jenna Zeman (30) goes up for a layup in the first half of the Huskies' 70-36 Big Nine Conference win over Albert Lea. Zeman finished the contest with seven points. (SCT Photo/Josh Zimmer)

Josh Zimmer

Looking to keep the recent win streak alive, the Owatonna girls basketball team was at home Friday night for a Big Nine Conference matchup with Albert Lea.

Owatonna started the scoring early in the first half and really never looked back.

Guided by two runs that accumulated over 20 points, the Lady Huskies (12-3, 11-2 Big Nine) crushed the Lady Tigers 70-36 on Coaches vs. Cancer night at OHS. 

The Huskies started the game on a 7-2 run in large part to forcing turnovers or grabbing rebounds that turned into fast breaks on the offensive end. For the game, Owatonna forced 24 turnovers and grabbed a dominating 21 defensive rebounds. The lead would only grow for the Huskies, registering six-straight points forcing a Tigers timeout in the early goings on the first half.

While the pace of the game might have slowed outside of the timeout, the offensive showcase for the Huskies didn’t skip a beat. Despite not playing with the usual starters, junior Sydney Schultz – who on Monday recently joined the 1,000-point club – was just as dominate. Schultz, who saw reduced minutes due to a large lead, would lead all scorers at the half with 10 points.

“We mixed it up,” commented Huskies head coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa. “We wanted to play everyone and be patient on offense.”

The only thing more dominant than Schultz’ presence on the court was Owatonna’s three-point shooting. Going on a 23-6 run in the final ten minutes of the half, the Huskies connected on five shots from beyond the arc, to include a pair of three-pointers from Lexi Falken. Owatonna finished the contest shooting 57 percent from beyond the arc.

During halftime, it was announced to the crowd that $2,550 was raised for cancer research after gift baskets were raffled off during most of the first half in the commons area of OHS. 

At the start of the second half, there appeared to be a small letdown from Owatonna as Albert Lea quickly put together a 15-9 run to cut the lead to 15, forcing an Owatonna timeout. Unfortunately, the run was too little, too late for the Lady Tigers.  

In the final eight minutes of the game, the Huskies managed to finish the half with a 28-6 run, despite playing most of their junior varsity on the floor.

“Our JV girls got some great shots and they moved the ball well. It was nice to see a balance attack,” commented Hugstad-Vaa.

Owatonna will have a tough test against Section opponent Farmington Saturday night at OHS.

 

