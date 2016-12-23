Saturday, December 24, 2016
Blooming Boys Best Mankato

Fri, 12/23/2016 - 12:27pm admin1
By: 
Mark DeLap

The Blooming Prairie Boys take out Mankato Loyola 67-53
Jake Ressler led all scorers last night as the Blossoms entered the Christmas break over .500 at 4-3. Jake had 22, Gabe Hagen had 15 and Seth Bedenbaugh added 7. Kaiden Thomas had 10, Max Romeo added 7 and Cam Kubista had 3. This team is beginning to gel and could pose a serious threat in the conference this year.

