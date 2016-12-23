Blooming Boys Best Mankato

The Blooming Prairie Boys take out Mankato Loyola 67-53

Jake Ressler led all scorers last night as the Blossoms entered the Christmas break over .500 at 4-3. Jake had 22, Gabe Hagen had 15 and Seth Bedenbaugh added 7. Kaiden Thomas had 10, Max Romeo added 7 and Cam Kubista had 3. This team is beginning to gel and could pose a serious threat in the conference this year.