Blooming Prairie boys golf wins second straight Section 1A title

Rochester - After finishing atop of the leaderboard on Day 1 of the Section 1-A tournament, the Blooming Prairie High School boys golf team was the team to beat Monday at Willow Creek Golf Course.

However, the Blossoms had their sights set on going back-to-back.

Finishing with a two-day total of 681, more than 40 strokes better than Fillmore Central, the Blossoms captured the Section 1-A tournament Monday to earn their second straight trip to the Class A state tournament.

“I am extremely proud of our boys team,” commented Blossoms head coach Cory Hendrickson. “It’s hard to repeat in anything and they really worked to get back to the state tournament.”

Senior Tommy Braaten was crowned section champion for the second year in a row after finishing with a 74. Braaten held a one-stroke lead over B.A.’s Khrystjan Peterson after Day 1. For the tournament, the senior shot a 149.

“Tommy was so impressive today,” added Hendrickson. “He deserves all the success he receives.”

Lucas Noble finished in a tie for fifth place after firing an 85 on Day 2 for a total of 166. Jake Ressler, Kollyn Alwes, Austin Behne, and Colin Jordison will join the other two Blossoms at Pebble Creek for the state tournament.

As for the girls’ division, BP senior Taylor Christianson qualified for her fourth straight state tournament after firing an 89 on Day 2 for a total of 189. Hendrickson noted that while she might not have played as well as she would have liked, she’ll still be a threat to contend during the state tournament.

“She is another kid who has put in time and is very deserving of success,” he added.

Jessica Ressler just missed qualifying for state after firing a 103 on Monday. During action on Day 1, she shot a 96 to still be in contention.

Hendrickson noted they will play a practice round at Pebble Creek in Becker on Monday, June 12, just a day before the start of the Class A tournament.