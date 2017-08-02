Bogen scores twice as Owatonna tops Waseca 3-1; eye Northfield in Section 1A semifinals

Coming into the Section 1A tournament, the Owatonna girls hockey team was in the midst of a three-game slump with one of its leading scorers in a drought.

Both ended against Waseca.

Scoring a pair of pair of goals and assisting on another, Jenna Bogen guided the No.3 ranked Huskies to a 3-1 win over the Blue Jays in the quarterfinals of the Section 1A tournament Wednesday at the Four Seasons Centre.

“We were taking way too many things for granted; sitting back and not really forcing them (Waseca) to make mistakes,” commented head coach Tim Hunst. “I felt like we improved on that, but we’re going to need to play with the urgency we played with at the end of the game. That needs to be in every shift of every period in the game.”

It wasn’t an ideal start for the Huskies as Bogen was assessed a minor penalty for checking just ten seconds into the contest. Hunst mentioning that it appeared to wake up his team, noting that the pressure near center ice limited the Blue Jays’ ability to create a rush.

After killing the penalty, Owatonna started to assert its presence in the offensive zone while also staying aggressive enough to break up any chances for Waseca to enter the Huskies’ zone. Owatonna dominated the period, registering 16 shots on goal to just six for Waseca. One of which, gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead late in the first period.

Corralling a deflected shot attempt from Jamie Davison, Bogen hit a rushing Margo Achterkirch, who then fired a shot that just beat the pad of Waseca goaltender Danni Dahms from the edge of the blue line. It was strong showing for Bogen. After failing to register a point in the last three games, the senior registered three Wednesday, scoring two goals to go with the assist.

In an all too familiar sight for the Huskies, Waseca would tie the game 1-1 at the 1:31-mark of the second period after freshman Jayde Pederson was able to bury a breakaway.

The tie would last just under a minute.

After Anna Herzog was unable to redirect an Achterkirch shot, Bogen managed to control the puck enough to flick it past a sprawling Dahms to extend the Huskies’ lead to 2-1 as Owatonna continued to establish a presence in the offensive zone.

Just a minute after Bogen’s goal, the Huskies were on the penalty kill after Kiley Friedrichs was assessed a two-minute minor for high-sticking. Despite the Blue Jays being on the power-play, Owatonna continued to attack keeping the puck in the offensive zone for the vast majority of the kill attempt.

In fact, despite being on the penalty kill on five separate occasions, the Huskies never registered below 10 shots on goal, firing 13 in the second and 12 shots in the third. Hunst attributed that to the aggressive approach they take when facing a man-advantage.

“We were trying to work it down in their (Waseca’s) zone. It wasn’t even about scoring a goal,” he added. “We’ll take the shorty (short-handed goal), but the longer we have it below their goal line, the less chance they have of scoring.”

Hunst also noted that they prefer to kill penalties in the offensive zone and after Achterkirch was assessed a minor for checking just four minutes into the period, the Huskies had a chance to do that and more.

48 seconds into the penalty kill, Bogen was able to put in her second goal of the game after Dahms mishandled a Shannon VanReeth slap shot to put away the game for good.

After allowing the lone goal early in the second period, it was a fairly quiet evening for junior goaltender Laura Ebeling, stopping 17 of the 18 shots she faced. In the third period, Ebeling would face just two shot attempts.

Owatonna will play Northfield in the Section 1A semifinals on Saturday in Northfield. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.