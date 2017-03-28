Up to the Challenge: Owatonna's Wencl, Wiese to compete against state's best in CCM All-Star Game

A 10-2 loss to Lakeville North in the Section 1-AA semifinals ended the season for the Owatonna high school boys hockey team back on Feb.25, meaning returning players will have to wait for another 10 months to start the journey to the tourney.

For juniors Mitch Wiese and Tyler Wencl, an invitation to a prestigious showcase has allowed them to keep the skates sharp for just a while longer.

The two juniors were invited to represent Section 1 in the CCM High Performance Ted Brill Great 8/HP 18 All-Star Game in St. Paul. According to the event’s website, it is designated as a national development program by USA Hockey and ‘continues to play a pivotal role in player development and exposure in Minnesota.

Players were nominated by coaches from within their respective section for the roster slot. Elliot Vespar, the general manager for Section 1A/1AA and 3A/3AA for the event, noted that players should look at the nomination in high regard.

“It should be taken as an honor for these players,” he said. “With the coaches voting on it, it’s a sign of respect like, ‘we needed to always keep an eye on this guy.”

The tournament has been around for over 30 years and is a chance for undeclared or undecided senior’s one last chance to showcase their talents on the ice in front of a bevy of scouts. For juniors like Wencl and Wiese, it allows an opportunity for a head start in generating some recruiting buzz prior to the start of their senior seasons. Vespar noted that this is a once in a lifetime event.

“It’s a great opportunity for these kids to have the chance to showcase their talents to coaches and scouts from all levels,” he added. “There are scouts from junior programs, USHL, NAHL, colleges and even some professional clubs, so it’s a great chance for them.”

Vespar also noted that for the two Huskies, the invite is a chance to see where they match up with some of the top players in the state.

“Southern Minnesota often gets overshadowed. This is a chance for them to see players they maybe wouldn’t see during their high school season and some of the same caliber,” he added.

Since its inaugural season, the three-day tournament has expanded from two region teams to now boasting eight. Four teams will be comprised with seniors and the others with the HP 18’s or the juniors in other terms.

This season, Vespar noted that there is a slight alter to the format. In the past, teams have played within their respective division. Now players on a HP 18 squad will be matched up against a Great 8 team on Sunday. Although he reiterated that the matchups are currently unavailable.

Wencl was recently named as a member of the Big Nine Conference’s All-Conference team this past season. In 27 games, he registered 18 goals, 15 assists and a team-high 33 points. Wiese was also recently named a member of the conference’s honorable-mention team. In 27 games, he collected 19 points, scoring four goals while having a tie with Wencl for the team’s lead in assists with 15.

If the pair of Huskies shine in this weekend’s tournament, there is a chance that they could be playing hockey for another few weeks. Vespar stated that all players are evaluated and that 40 (20 from the two divisions) will be selected for the CCM Minnesota High School Hockey National Invitational Tournament later in April.

The All-Star game begin play Friday at 5 p.m. inside Doug Woog Arena in South St. Paul.