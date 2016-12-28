Cobras set their bar high for second part of season

As head coach Tyler Johnson took over the Cobra wrestling program, he let his team know that he had lofty goals for each of them coming into the season. In the Cobras’ wrestling room, there are banners that list a pair of state place-winners and a banner that is left blank as motivation for one of his wrestlers to make their mark in Triton history.

Of course, there are other factors that can crawl into a young wrestler’s head and create doubt. Triton is more of a rural school that is found in the middle of nowhere. There isn’t a great tradition of success at the moment, but they don’t have to look far for motivation of what they could be.

That motivation happened to appear on Thursday night when the Cobras traveled to Kasson-Mantorville for a HVL dual. Although the KoMets won the dual by a score of 75-0, Johnson believes that there is plenty for his team to learn after competing with the defending state champions.

“K-M is obviously a great team,” Johnson acknowledged. “They are well coached and well disciplined. The biggest thing our kids can learn wrestling a team like that is that it’s possible for us to have that kind of success.”

Johnson also said that the proximity of the KoMets could also serve as motivation that they can grow and compete in the loaded HVL.

“They’re not a team that’s in the cities or another state,” Johnson explained. “They’re seven miles down the road and are nationally ranked. Our kids need to understand