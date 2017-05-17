Eight Triton athletes earn All-Conference honors

The Triton track and field team had a great day at the HVL Championship Meet in Stewartville on May 13 as eight members claimed all-conference status during the event. The recognition, which is awarded to the top two finishers in each event, went to six boys and two girls and shows the type of dedication that the Cobras have put forth this season.

Claiming the honor for the girls were Courtney West and Nell Graham. West’s day started with a close call in the 1600 meter event as her time of 5:15.38 was just .01 seconds ahead of Byron’s Taylor Kreitinger to take home the HVL championship. She would continue by finishing in a much more comfortable margin in the 3200 meter race with a time of 12:16.23 that easily outdistanced Isabel Field of Stewartville.

Graham would earn her all-conference status in the 800 meter run as she had her best race of the season in the event with a time of 2:23.71. Kreitinger would be the HVL champion in that event beating out Graham by less than one second.

On the boys side, all-conference honors went to Leif Bungum, Fernando Bugarin, Trace Sackett, Kyle Mitchell, Hunter Jennings and Anthony Avery.

Bungum would be inches away from claiming the HVL title in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.71, but Spencer Burton of Stewartville would out-lean the Cobras’ star by just .01 seconds to win the title. Bungum would rebound later in the afternoon with a victory in the 200 meter dash at a time of 23.80 seconds.

Trace Sackett also saw individual success at the HVL championship as he would record a personal-best time of 4:41.32 in the 1600 meter run. He would finish just behind senior Carl Kozlowski of Lake City, who finished with a time of 4:34.03.

The rest of the all-conference honors would come in the 4x100 meter relay team of Bungum, Mitchell, Jennings and Bugarin. The quartet would see themselves post a season-best time of 45.65 seconds to finish just behind Stewartville for second place and the all-conference honors.

For the meet, the boys would finish eighth with 64 total points while the girls finished tenth with 42 points. Byron would win the girls championship with 196.50 points and Stewartville would win the boys with 162.33 points.

The Cobras also took part in the Section 1A True Team event in Rushford on May 9 and while they couldn’t claim the top spot to send the team to the State Meet in Stewartville in a couple of weeks, several Triton athletes put on great displays of their hard work.

West would win the 1600 and 3200 meter dash at the event with respective times of 5:21:82 and 11:29.69 while Bungum would finish first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.47 seconds. Bungum would also record a second place finish in the 100 meter dash and anchor the 4x100 meter relay team of Bugarin, Jennings and Avery to a second-place finish behind Dover-Eyota.

Nell Graham also had a second place finish in the 800 meter run (2:25.28 and Chloe Staub tied the junior high school record in the high jump with a 4’10” leap for third place.

The Cobras will wrap up their regular season on Friday afternoon with their home invitational in Dodge Center.