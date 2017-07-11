EXPLOSIVE HUSKIES

In an explosive nature, the Owatonna Huskies easily captured the Section 1-Class 5A championship title by killing Rochester Century 37-0 Friday night in Owatonna.

The victory moves the Huskies into the state quarterfinals Saturday against Mahtomedi at Lakeville North. Both teams sport 9-1 records. In other Class 5A contests, Andover will take on Elk River Friday night and St. Louis Park will face Brainerd and Mankato West will challenge Apple Valley Saturday night. There are no undefeated teams in Class 5A.

Owatonna held Century to just 28 yards rushing and 80 yards passing, including a 47-yard reception. But Century was unable to cash in for anything on the long reception.

The Huskies played brilliantly in all aspects of the game, but especially in the turnover category as they had none.

One of the most exciting plays turned out to be a 55-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Abe Havelka to Noah Budach less than a minute into the game. After that touchdown, the Huskies didn’t look back and seemed to dominate the rest of the game.

Century was down 24-0 at the half. Hopes of a comeback were quickly dashed in the third quarter when the Panthers fumbled the kickoff. The Huskies scored two plays later when Havelka tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Budach for a 30-0 lead.

The section championship title is Owatonna’s fourth in the past six years. The Huskies won the state championship in 2013.

SCORING SUMMARY

Owatonna 14 10 13 0—37

Century 0 0 0 0—0

Owatonna Stats

Rushing- 88; Passing- 309; Penalties- 34 yards

FIRST QUARTER

O— Noah Budach 55 pass from Abe Havelka (Josh Nelson kick) 11:06

O— Havelka 1 run (Nelson kick) 5:25

SECOND QUARTER

O— Jason Williamson 30 pass from Havelka (Nelson kick) 7:20

O— Nelson 21 FG, 1:08

THIRD QUARTER

O— Budach 17 pass from Havelka (kick blocked) 11:11

O— Budash 52 pass from Havelka (Nelson kick) 5:36