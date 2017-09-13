'Focused' KoMets throttle La Crescent

“We don’t have a lot of rah-rah guys,” Threinen admitted. “But that’s just how a team can be. Sometimes, they’re just more focused than anything and I think that’s the kind of team we have right now.”

Focus is something that can be lost on a long bus ride such as the two-hour trek to La Crescent the KoMets embarked on for this game. However, K-M came out on fire in all phases of the game driving down effortlessly for a 32 yard run by Matt Winkle to open the scoring. After that, a blocked punt would lead to a Robby Horsman eight yard run to extend the lead to 14-0 in the first four minutes of the game. “It’s always a challenge to get them off the bus and ready to go, but we came out really well.” Threinen saidof the opening drives.

“We didn’t do anything special and they responded well. It didn’t seem like we had a lot of electricity, but they rose up to the challenge.”