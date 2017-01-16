Four point stance

Well, the hiring of P.J. Fleck to return the Golden Gophers football program to the throne of the Big Ten powers has been official for just over a week now. And, without conducting a practice, or even coaching the Gophers to a win, the 36-year-old coach is already making his presence known.

In the following hours that University officials announced that Fleck was going to be the man for the job – over a former champion in Les Miles – the heat on the recruiting trail quickly started to burn tracks to the Twin Cities. After saying that recruiting was the No. 1 most important part of changing the culture at Minnesota, six commits flipped from Western Michigan to Minnesota.

One of those commits, quarterback Tanner Morgan was expected to start class at WMU just days later. His commitment should bode well for a team that will be struggling to replace Mitch Leidner. (Are they really struggling though?)

Now, I may be one of the few that agree with the take that stars don’t matter. I have always believed that it’s the development of the kid that is what is important. However, the top tier schools in the country, heck even Big Ten powers Ohio State and Michigan have continually proven otherwise while the Gophers have remained bottom dwellers. And that largely is due to the fan bases. Look at those schools mentioned. Where were they this season?

THEY, were in the midst of playing for a national champion until late season losses while the Gophers were boycotting – though I agree with the player’s actions – a meaningless bowl game. They also have to teams that are littered with some of the nation’s top recruits.

Now, I will say this, the ability to sway two top 100 recruits from the Broncos is impressive. What is more impressive is that they committed to Western Michigan in the first place. The Gophers do have a strong foundation returning and grabbing some of the state’s top players only should increase the excitement.

However, if the Gophers want to really be a team to contend within the Big Ten, they must have the ability to get onto some of the country’s top recruits. One thing that could help Fleck’s development of the recruiting philosophy is the flipped commitment of athlete Demetrius Douglas from Oregon. But one won’t be enough. They don’t even necessarily need to commit, but the air-time and publicity schools receive with ESPN’s national signing day coverage is immense.

Look at Clemson for example.

Prior to Sammy Watkins’ commitment, which was national televised, or even former quarterback now minor league baseball player Kyle Parker’s, the Tigers were rarely on the radars of some the nation’s top players the first few years with head coach Dabo Sweeney at the helm. But, they were able continue to create a buzz on the recruiting trail and the results lead the Tigers to having a National Championship season.

Just because a few commits flipped, let's not put him on a pedestal yet. Recruiting will take time, so let's just wait and see what type of product he places on the field in 2017.

These final few weeks are going to be crucial to that product. If he manages to created just an ember on the recruiting trail in his first month, 2017 could be a big year recruiting wise for the Gophers.

Depending on how he finishes the recruiting cycle this seaosn, it could help set up Fleck for a hot start on junior day heading into the preseason recruiting for the 2018 season. I mean heck it took only 24 hours for Fleck to flip a handful of recruits and give the Gophers a solid top 50 recruiting class. As on now, that class currently sits at three early enrollees and “hard commits” from twenty recruits, most with boast a three-star rating, according to 247 sports’ database.

I personally love this time of year. Everything about it makes you love college football that much more. Hopefully for Gophers fans, the early riches of the Fleck era create a national buzz to help the Gophers make a much anticipated return.

Josh is the Sports Editor for the Steele County Times.

Follow Josh and the Times on Twitter: @SCTZimmer/@SteeleC_Times