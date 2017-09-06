Fuel for the future

St. Paul – After suffering a cervical sprain from a car accident before the start of the season, Blooming Prairie High School junior Samantha Wurst didn’t even think she would be able to compete in the high jump this season.

Not only did she compete, but she soared.

After earning a qualification to the state tournament, the lone Blossom to earn the trip took it all in. She mentioned that they traveled from Blooming Prairie to the Twin Cities on Wednesday, allowing her time to get familiar with the event’s setting.

“It was kind of cool what it’s like to be on a college track,” she added.

As for the event, which took place in the opening hour of the Class A meet Friday, Wurst was set to face a challenge from the start. With the implementation of the “five alive” procedure, the junior was set to face 4-10 on her first attempt.

During her first two attempts at the opening mark Wurst’s back nicked the pole just enough to knock it from its rest. In her final attempt her back managed to clear much of the bar, making it appear that she would stay alive for the next height. However, as she was making her decent, her feet nudged the bar, sending not only the bar tumbling, but her chances of reaching the podium.

At the Section 1-A meet just a week prior, Wurst earned her qualification after clearing 5-00. In fact, she was one of five competitors who reached the mark, with the vast majority of the field sitting within the 5-02 to 5-05 range. She noted that it was eye-opening to see the level of competition.

“It was kind of intimidating, I’d say see all these people where it’s not their first trip here,” she added. “It was cool though.”

Wurst also noted that seeing the level of competition and to see what she could face as a senior has allowed her an open mind as to what she needs to focus on refining or things that she could do better heading into her senior year. Kari Bottin, the head coach of the Blossoms girls track team, noted that to have Wurst come out on top against the adversity she faced this season speaks to her character.

“I think it’s a testament to how hard she works, how dedicated she is,” commented Bottin. “It takes a strong personality and a strong kid to come back from something like that.”

With track season officially finished for Wurst, she noted that her attention will now shift to getting her strength back for volleyball and competing in AAU basketball where she hopes to be ready to commit to a college in the fall to extend her playing career.