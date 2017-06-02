Haley records hat-trick; Chanhassen dominates Owatonna 6-0

If not for a winter storm, the Owatonna boys hockey team may have spent Monday preparing for its game against South St. Paul on Tuesday. Instead, the Huskies played host to the Chanhassen Storm.

Instead of going into their game against South St. Paul with a four-game winning streak, the Huskies are now looking for quick answers.

Powered by Jack Haley’s hat-trick, the Storm beat the Huskies (11-9, 8-4 Big Nine) in dominating fashion Monday at the Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna, snapping a three-game winning streak.

“From the minute we started I didn’t feel any energy on our bench,” commented head coach Josh Storm. “I didn’t feel any engagement. Felt a lot like the first period against (Rochester) Mayo honestly.”

The Storm managed to find the back of the net early as Justin Kauls fed Haley – who was camped out in front of the net – at the 1:45-mark of the first period with a nice centering pass that just needed to be chipped in.

Owatonna managed to settle in defensively for the remainder of the period, limiting Chanhassen to nine shots while finding five chances of their own to net the equalizer. After the first intermission, it appeared any momentum the Huskies established quickly evaporated.

It would only take the Storm 44 seconds to extend the lead 2-0 when Patrick Newell fired a lazy wrister from the boards that beat the glove ofHuskies'goaltender Jacob Dub.

From there, Chanhassen would continue to assert its dominance. Just over a minute after Newell’s goal, Haley managed to fire home his second goal of the game, giving the Storm a 3-0 lead just three minutes into the second period.

Chanhassen would net four goals in the first ten minutes of the period. After Owatonna’s Tyler Wencl was assessed a two-minute minor and a ten-minute misconduct penalty for checking from behind, Colin Moser’s quick snipe from the point extended the lead to 4-0. Tommy Heiland would put the Storm up 5-0 just two minutes into the continuation of full-strength hockey. Haley would net the final goal of the game after he put a pretty move on Dub off of a breakaway opportunity.

The third period was set to running time and both teams had fewer than six total shots on goal.

It was a night to forget for Dub.Facing 29 shots, he managed to stop 23, registering a save percentage of .793.

Owatonna will look to rebound Tuesday with a non-conference contest against South St. Paul Tuesday in St. Paul. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.