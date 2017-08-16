'Heads up' program makes football safer

One of the key initiatives has been through the “Heads Up” program which teaches proper fundamentals for tackling and blocking while also teaching coaches the right way to prepare their players for the games.

With practices focused on concussion recognition, proper hydration and planning to limit the number of contact between practices, it’s clear that the certified coaches learn just as much on how to be safe as the players do.

“If the coaches are better trained, they can take better care of the kids,” Donovan explained. “Some coaches have been removed from the sport for a while and in the 80s, all you learned was to be tough and how long you could go without water. With the information we share, it allows coaches and even coaches that haven’t been around the sport to get trained and teach kids to do it the right way.”

The work at the youth level has served as a foundation for the higher levels of the sport as changes have taken place at the high school level to ensure safety as well. Along with the “Heads Up” program, the protocol for handling an injury has become a more preventative procedure with a full-time trainer on the sideline that can also spot injuries before they become a major issue.

“If there’s any doubt at all, they don’t go back in,” K-M head football coach Broc Threinen said. “If there’s any type of injury that could cause a further harm to the athlete if they go back in there, it’s just a no-brainer to keep them out and keep them safe.”

MSHSL guidelines have also done their best to make practices a little more than just players running into each other at full speed with stricter guidelines which require two hours between practices, no live action during the first week of the season and cutting down on the impacts and exposures that could create long-term harm.